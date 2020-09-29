Get the Best Sleep

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Want better sleep? Here’s a tip: focus on managing your stress. With everything going on in the world, that can feel like a tall order. But bringing your focus back to that task might just resolve a whole host of health challenges - including poor sleep.

Offering further insight is Nupeutics Health’s Bernadette Judge “Nurse B.”, the guest on PSL as she sheds light on how to demystify this natural life transition, offering healthy methods of managing symptoms and achieving better balance of more sleep, less stress. Including trying the following:

Turn off screens at least 90 minutes before bedtime.

Practice healthy ways of relieving stress by adding mindfulness, breathing exercises, prayer and/ or meditation to your day.

Establish a sleep schedule , planning at least 7-9 hours of rest each night - and stick to it!

Limit heavy meals, sugar, and processed snacks late in the day. These can keep your digestive system active and make sleep difficult.

Avoid eating at least 3 hours before bedtime, so your gut is finished working and ready for rest.

Supplement with quality essential oils and herbal remedies. Lavender and Eucalyptus oils may help with relaxation, along with natural ingredients like Valerian, Chamomile, Melatonin, and Abhwagandha.

