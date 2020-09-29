Gov. Pritzker self-isolating for 14 days after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says he is self-isolating after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Pritzker says all close contacts, including himself, have tested negative and will self-isolate for 14 days out of “an abundance of caution.”

“Let this be a reminder to everyone that this virus knows no bounds and we must take this seriously,” Pritzker said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

The Illinois Department of Public health says staff members reporting to the office have followed all public health safety protocols including weekly testing, daily temperature checks, wearing face coverings, social distancing and strict hygiene procedures.

According to the department, the office undergoes a weekly deep cleaning and an additional deep cleaning was conducted Monday night.

The governor will continue to hold regular COVID-19 press briefings live-streamed at illinois.gov/LiveVideo as well as on Facebook and Twitter.

Governor Pritzker shared a Facebook post reminding Illinoisans the following steps can help slow the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a mask every time you’re in public

Watch your distance around others

Wash your hands frequently

