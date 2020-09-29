Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker self-isolating for 14 days after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

(WIFR)
By Angela Rose
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says he is self-isolating after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Pritzker says all close contacts, including himself, have tested negative and will self-isolate for 14 days out of “an abundance of caution.”

“Let this be a reminder to everyone that this virus knows no bounds and we must take this seriously,” Pritzker said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

The Illinois Department of Public health says staff members reporting to the office have followed all public health safety protocols including weekly testing, daily temperature checks, wearing face coverings, social distancing and strict hygiene procedures.

According to the department, the office undergoes a weekly deep cleaning and an additional deep cleaning was conducted Monday night.

The governor will continue to hold regular COVID-19 press briefings live-streamed at illinois.gov/LiveVideo as well as on Facebook and Twitter.

Governor Pritzker shared a Facebook post reminding Illinoisans the following steps can help slow the spread of COVID-19:

  • Wear a mask every time you’re in public
  • Watch your distance around others
  • Wash your hands frequently

A member of my staff tested positive for COVID-19. All close contacts, including myself, have tested negative and will...

Posted by Governor JB Pritzker on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

