Illinois Governor Pritzker orders restrictions on bars and restaurants for counties in Region 1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that new rules will take effect in Region 1 this weekend due to rising cases of COVID-19 in northwestern Illinois.

Starting Saturday, new mitigations will be imposed, including closing indoor bar and restaurant service. The region is seeing a test positivity rate of 8% or above for three consecutive days, which exceeds the threshold. Hospital admissions are also rising, according to officials.

The announcement follows last week’s warnings to local leaders that additional mitigation measures would be implemented in the region continued to see an increase in cases. Region 1 includes Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, and Winnebago counties.

Mitigation measures taking effect Saturday in Region 1 include the following:

Bars

• No indoor service

• All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.

• All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

• No ordering, seating, or congregating at the bar (bar stools should be removed)

• Tables should be 6 feet apart

• No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

• No dancing or standing indoors

• Reservations required for each party

• No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

• No indoor dining or bar service

• All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.

• Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

• No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

• Reservations required for each party

• No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings

• Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity

• No party buses

• Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

These mitigations do not currently apply to schools.

IDPH will track the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.

