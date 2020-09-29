Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,300+ coronavirus cases, additional deaths Tuesday

(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,362 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, including 23 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 291,001 cases, including 8,637 deaths.

New deaths in Illinois:

  • Bond County: 1 male 70s
  • Clark County: 1 female 90s
  • Clinton County: 1 male 80s
  • Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 female 90s
  • Jasper County: 1 male 70s
  • Madison County: 4 females 90s
  • Marion County: 1 male 80s
  • Moultrie County: 1 male 70s
  • Peoria County: 1 female 80s
  • Rock Island County: 1 female 70s
  • Whiteside County; 1 male 70s
  • Will County: 1 male 100+
  • Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
  • Winnebago County: 2 males 70s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 22 – September 28 is 3.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 45,624 tests in Illinois for a total of 5,566,276.

As of Monday night, 1,535 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 363 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Illinois News

Gov. Pritzker self-isolating for 14 days after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
Governor Pritzker says all close contacts, including himself, have tested negative.

Iowa News

Iowa health officials adjust quarantine recommendations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The health department says the changes only apply to non-healthcare and non-residential settings.

Local

Iowa officials report 667 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will give a briefing at 11 a.m.

News

Police say a 72-year-old man is missing from Rock Falls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Robert E. McCombs was last seen Sunday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of West 2nd Street.

Latest News

News

Muscatine hotel listed as one of Top 25 places to stay in the U.S.

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Police searching for suspect after man is shot in East Moline

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Two students honored for giving aid after shooting on WIU campus

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Man charged in shooting at Western Illinois University wants $1 million bond reduced

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Man convicted in 1980 Muscatine murder wants judge to reconsider denial of motion for new trial

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

AP Interview: US ambassador defends tough approach to China

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The departing U.S. ambassador in Beijing is defending a tough approach to China that has riled relations between the world’s two largest economies.