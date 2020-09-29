Illinois officials report 1,300+ coronavirus cases, additional deaths Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,362 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, including 23 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 291,001 cases, including 8,637 deaths.

New deaths in Illinois:

Bond County: 1 male 70s

Clark County: 1 female 90s

Clinton County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 90s

Jasper County: 1 male 70s

Madison County: 4 females 90s

Marion County: 1 male 80s

Moultrie County: 1 male 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 80s

Rock Island County: 1 female 70s

Whiteside County; 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 male 100+

Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 2 males 70s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 22 – September 28 is 3.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 45,624 tests in Illinois for a total of 5,566,276.

As of Monday night, 1,535 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 363 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

