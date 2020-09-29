Advertisement

Infrared Fitness Studio: Hotworx

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

A common excuse for NOT exercising is a lack of time. Camille Groves is the guest to highlight this new concept combining exercise, heat, and infrared energy: HOTWORX 24-Hour infrared fitness studio. Members will have access to semi-private virtually led 15-30 minute workouts.  HOTWORX offers 10+ workouts: yoga, barre none, pilates, cycling, blast, buns, core, warrior, bands, isometric, and a FX Zone🔥🔥🔥. Once a member you can book UNLIMITED sessions at YOUR convenience 24/7.

This facility is now under construction but see the links or the Facebook page (below) for early membership opportunities.

HOTWORX Studio--Bettendorf / 3541 Middle Rd. / Bettendorf, IA / 563-949-1986

Stop by our presale center at 3541 Middle Rd Bettendorf #hotworkbettendorf

Posted by HOTWORX on Monday, September 28, 2020

