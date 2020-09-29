Iowa officials report 667 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths over 24 hours

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 667 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 87,507, with a positivity rate of 11.1%, and 1,324 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 790,708 Iowans have been tested and 67,412 have recovered.

The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 376 people were hospitalized – 59 in the last 24 hours – and 97 were in the intensive care unit as of Tuesday morning.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will give a briefing at 11 a.m.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

County New Cases Total Cases 14-day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Recovered Total Deaths Scott 21 3,050 7.5% 37,429 2,267 28 Muscatine 5 1,121 6.2% 9,543 932 55 Clinton 8 1,132 6.7% 9,827 855 21 Des Moines 0 800 6.3% 8,873 588 8 Henry 13 766 13.8% 5,162 298 4 Lee 2 643 6.9% 6,417 459 7 Jackson 5 356 11.9% 3,965 216 3 Cedar 0 253 5.9% 3,920 156 1 Louisa 0 433 5.8% 2,564 382 15

