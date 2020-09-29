Iowa officials report 667 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths over 24 hours
Gov. Kim Reynolds will give a briefing at 11 a.m.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 667 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
That brings the statewide total to 87,507, with a positivity rate of 11.1%, and 1,324 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 790,708 Iowans have been tested and 67,412 have recovered.
The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 376 people were hospitalized – 59 in the last 24 hours – and 97 were in the intensive care unit as of Tuesday morning.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will give a briefing at 11 a.m.
A breakdown of local counties includes:
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|14-day Positivity Rate
|Total Tested
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Scott
|21
|3,050
|7.5%
|37,429
|2,267
|28
|Muscatine
|5
|1,121
|6.2%
|9,543
|932
|55
|Clinton
|8
|1,132
|6.7%
|9,827
|855
|21
|Des Moines
|0
|800
|6.3%
|8,873
|588
|8
|Henry
|13
|766
|13.8%
|5,162
|298
|4
|Lee
|2
|643
|6.9%
|6,417
|459
|7
|Jackson
|5
|356
|11.9%
|3,965
|216
|3
|Cedar
|0
|253
|5.9%
|3,920
|156
|1
|Louisa
|0
|433
|5.8%
|2,564
|382
|15
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.