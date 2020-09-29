Advertisement

Iowa officials report 667 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths over 24 hours

Gov. Kim Reynolds will give a briefing at 11 a.m.
(Source: AP)
By Tara Gray
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 667 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 87,507, with a positivity rate of 11.1%, and 1,324 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 790,708 Iowans have been tested and 67,412 have recovered.

The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 376 people were hospitalized – 59 in the last 24 hours – and 97 were in the intensive care unit as of Tuesday morning.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will give a briefing at 11 a.m.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

CountyNew CasesTotal Cases 14-day Positivity RateTotal TestedTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Scott213,0507.5%37,4292,26728
Muscatine51,1216.2%9,54393255
Clinton81,1326.7%9,82785521
Des Moines08006.3%8,8735888
Henry1376613.8%5,1622984
Lee26436.9%6,4174597
Jackson535611.9%3,9652163
Cedar02535.9%3,9201561
Louisa04335.8%2,56438215

