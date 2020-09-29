Advertisement

Police say a 72-year-old man is missing from Rock Falls

Police say Robert E. McCombs was last seen Sunday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of West 2nd Street in Rock Falls.
Police say Robert E. McCombs was last seen Sunday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of West 2nd Street in Rock Falls.(Rock Falls Police Department)
By Angela Rose
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Falls Police Department says a 72-year-old man is missing from Rock Falls, Illinois.

Robert E. McCombs was last seen Sunday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of West 2nd Street in Rock Falls. According to police, McCombs was wearing a tan button-up shirt, suspenders, unknown colored shorts, hiking boots and a camouflage hat with an American flag.

McCombs is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and approximately 185 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Police say McCombs has medical conditions that require medication, which he did not take with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement.

