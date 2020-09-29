Quad City United set for showcase on October 17th

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 2020 was supposed to be the debut of the OBA and QC United basktball, but the COVID pandemic forced the inaugural season to be canceled. Devlin Anderson and his team are set to show what the league has to offer with a showcase on the 17th at the TBK Bank Sports Complex. Teams from Texas, Detroit, Minnesota, Indianapolis, Chicago, and Quad City United will face off in three games. Tickets will be $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.