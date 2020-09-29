Advertisement

Quad City United set for showcase on October 17th

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 2020 was supposed to be the debut of the OBA and QC United basktball, but the COVID pandemic forced the inaugural season to be canceled. Devlin Anderson and his team are set to show what the league has to offer with a showcase on the 17th at the TBK Bank Sports Complex. Teams from Texas, Detroit, Minnesota, Indianapolis, Chicago, and Quad City United will face off in three games. Tickets will be $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Quad City United showcase set for October 17th

Updated: 1 hours ago
The OBA is set for a showcase at the TBK Bank Sports Complex in October.

