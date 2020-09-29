Advertisement

Sprinkles This Evening, Clear Skies Overnight

Breezy & Milder Wednesday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The cloud cover that stuck with us through much of the day will exit the region during the overnight hours. Look for lows settling into the middle to upper 40′s. We’ll start your Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Temperatures will initially be a bit milder, reaching the middle to upper 60′s. A cold front moving through by early afternoon means that readings turn sharply cooler for the rest of the week, with highs only reaching the 50′s, and lows dropping to the 30′s and low 40′s. Frost could be a concern by the end of the week. Expect slight rain chances late Saturday into early Sunday.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds and sprinkles this evening, then clearing skies overnight. Low: 47°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and a bit milder. High: 67°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

THURSDAY: Cool sunshine. High: 57°.

