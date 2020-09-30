I-80 Northwest Boulevard off-ramp reopens in Davenport after morning accident blocked traffic

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An accident on I-80 in Davenport blocked traffic on the Northwest Boulevard off-ramp Wednesday morning.

The off-ramp has since reopened and the accident has been cleared.

Fire crews and police responded to the accident scene around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials have not confirmed whether there were any injuries.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.