I-80 Northwest Boulevard off-ramp reopens in Davenport after morning accident blocked traffic

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An accident on I-80 in Davenport blocked traffic on the Northwest Boulevard off-ramp Wednesday morning.

The off-ramp has since reopened and the accident has been cleared.

Fire crews and police responded to the accident scene around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials have not confirmed whether there were any injuries.

