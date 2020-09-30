Another cooldown for the end of the week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - After a cloudy start to the morning with showers, windy conditions are on the way.

A cold front will bring cool air from the northwest today, and there will be another dent in temperatures after a backdoor cold front makes its way through tomorrow!

The temperature outlook shows a high chance for below average temperatures. (kwqc)

Today will be the warmest day for the rest of the week with highs in the low to mid 60s.

For Wednesday temperatures will be in the 60s for the afternoon with windy conditions. (kwqc)

After both cold fronts take place, that will leave a close to 10 degree drop from this afternoon to the next.

The temperature trend for the rest of the week shows another dive by Thursday, leaving the area close to 15 degrees below normal. (kwqc)

Frost could be a potential into Friday morning, which is the date for the typical first frost!

