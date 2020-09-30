Another cooldown for the end of the week
Temperatures 10-15 degrees below normal
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - After a cloudy start to the morning with showers, windy conditions are on the way.
A cold front will bring cool air from the northwest today, and there will be another dent in temperatures after a backdoor cold front makes its way through tomorrow!
Today will be the warmest day for the rest of the week with highs in the low to mid 60s.
After both cold fronts take place, that will leave a close to 10 degree drop from this afternoon to the next.
Frost could be a potential into Friday morning, which is the date for the typical first frost!
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.