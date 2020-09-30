Advertisement

Another cooldown for the end of the week

Temperatures 10-15 degrees below normal
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - After a cloudy start to the morning with showers, windy conditions are on the way.

A cold front will bring cool air from the northwest today, and there will be another dent in temperatures after a backdoor cold front makes its way through tomorrow!

The temperature outlook shows a high chance for below average temperatures.
The temperature outlook shows a high chance for below average temperatures.(kwqc)

Today will be the warmest day for the rest of the week with highs in the low to mid 60s.

For Wednesday temperatures will be in the 60s for the afternoon with windy conditions.
For Wednesday temperatures will be in the 60s for the afternoon with windy conditions.(kwqc)

After both cold fronts take place, that will leave a close to 10 degree drop from this afternoon to the next.

The temperature trend for the rest of the week shows another dive by Thursday, leaving the area close to 15 degrees below normal.
The temperature trend for the rest of the week shows another dive by Thursday, leaving the area close to 15 degrees below normal.(kwqc)

Frost could be a potential into Friday morning, which is the date for the typical first frost!

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Island County Health dept. offering drive-through flu shot clinic

Updated: moments ago
The Rock Island County Department will be offering a drive-through flu shot clinic on September 30.

News

I-80 Northwest Boulevard off-ramp reopens in Davenport after morning accident blocked traffic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Fire crews and police were responding to the scene around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

News

Davenport Police: Passengers fled after crashing car into utility pole ‘knocking out power’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police say the car crash happened near the intersection of 41st Street and Marquette Street.

News

Local business celebrates National Coffee Day

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
Local business celebrates National Coffee Day

Latest News

News

Visit Quad Cities launch new radio show

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Visit Quad Cities, the region’s official marketing organization, is launching a new weekly radio show to tell the area’s “authentic story”.

News

Illinois Governor Pritzker orders restrictions on bars and restaurants for counties in Region 1

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The order impacts entertainment venues in Lee, Whiteside, Carroll, and Jo Daviess counties.

News

Illinois officials report 1,300+ coronavirus cases, additional deaths Tuesday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting over 8,600 deaths.

News

Police say a 72-year-old man is missing from Rock Falls

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

CDC issues guidelines for celebrating Thanksgiving during pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By CNN
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants fewer get-togethers this year.

Illinois News

Gov. Pritzker self-isolating for 14 days after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Governor Pritzker says all close contacts, including himself, have tested negative.