Advertisement

Davenport man charged with setting fire in apartment building

Jeremiah Michael Schussler, 18, faces one count of first-degree arson, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Jeremiah Michael Schussler, 18, faces one count of first-degree arson, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police on Wednesday arrested a Davenport man who they say set a fire in an apartment building in August.

Jeremiah Michael Schussler, 18, faces one count of first-degree arson, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Online jail records show he is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, Schussler set a fire in an occupied multi-unit apartment building in the 2800 block of North Elsie Avenue on Aug. 4.

Schussler, who lives in the building, later admitted to police that he set the fire, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Davenport launches project to assist small businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It's called the “Small Business Resiliency Project.” City officials say they will begin accepting applications on October 15.

News

Illinois officials report 2,200+ coronavirus cases, 35 deaths Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The COVID-19 case count will not be released by health officials in Rock Island County Wednesday.

News

Illinois health officials issue guidance on how to celebrate Halloween safely this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health issued guidance on how people can celebrate safely amid COVID-19.

News

FBI seeking man who may have information about identity of a child sexual assault victim

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The FBI says this is part of an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Latest News

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 1,048 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the total number of cases to 88,555, with a positivity rate of 11.1%, and 1,342 deaths.

News

Rock Island County Health dept. offering drive-through flu shot clinic

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Rock Island County Department will be offering a drive-through flu shot clinic on September 30.

News

I-80 Northwest Boulevard off-ramp reopens in Davenport after morning accident blocked traffic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Fire crews and police were responding to the scene around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

News

Davenport Police: Passengers fled after crashing car into utility pole ‘knocking out power’

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police say the car crash happened near the intersection of 41st Street and Marquette Street.

News

Local business celebrates National Coffee Day

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
Local business celebrates National Coffee Day

News

Visit Quad Cities launch new radio show

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Visit Quad Cities, the region’s official marketing organization, is launching a new weekly radio show to tell the area’s “authentic story”.