Davenport man charged with setting fire in apartment building

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police on Wednesday arrested a Davenport man who they say set a fire in an apartment building in August.

Jeremiah Michael Schussler, 18, faces one count of first-degree arson, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Online jail records show he is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, Schussler set a fire in an occupied multi-unit apartment building in the 2800 block of North Elsie Avenue on Aug. 4.

Schussler, who lives in the building, later admitted to police that he set the fire, according to the affidavit.

