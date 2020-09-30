Davenport Police: Passengers fled after crashing car into utility pole ‘knocking out power’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police say passengers fled the scene after crashing a car into a utility pole, which caused power outages overnight.

According to MidAmerican Energy’s website, there were over 600 power outages in the Iowa Quad Cities area.

Police say the car crash happened near the intersection of 41st Street and Marquette Street in Davenport.

An officer was in the area at the time of the crash and says the people inside the car ran from the scene.

Video shot by a TV6 crew on scene shows the airbags were deployed and the car was badly damaged.

Police confirmed with TV6 that the driver of the car had struck the utility pole “knocking out power” in the area.

MidAmerican was on the scene repairing damages.

Power has been restored, according to the energy company’s website.

