Distance Learning Help

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jill Vokt, Director of Tutor Doctor/Bettendorf, joins PSL to address all the issues unique to this school year with so many kids doing virtual or distance learning. Vokt talks about filling the extra down time during the day exposing our children to learning life skills like applying math to banking, cooking & baking, etc. House, car maintenance, doing laundry, and grocery shopping can be terrific learning experiences. Watch the video to get some more ideas.

Contact Tutor Doctor for a FREE consultation and assessment for your child’s educational needs.

Tutor Doctor/Bettendorf / 563-316-6124 / Tutor Doctor/Bettendorf on Facebook (below)

Today is Punctuation Day! In honor of that, here are some tips on how to use commas! Posted by Tutor Doctor Bettendorf on Thursday, September 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.