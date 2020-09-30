Early morning showers, cooldown ahead

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A few showers are possible through the early morning while we start with partly cloudy skies. After temperatures dropping to the low 50s this morning, highs will reach the mid-60s for most by the afternoon. Another cold front coming through this afternoon will bring stronger winds from the northwest again, with winds reaching 20-25 mph. There will be another drop in temperatures as morning lows will reach the mid to low 40s with highs in the 50s Thursday. As the breezier conditions continue Thursday, by the end of the week there is a concern for frost. There is a chance for rain Saturday into early Sunday.

TODAY: A few morning showers, breezy, mild. High: 67°. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, cooler. Low: 44°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cool, breezy. High: 57°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

