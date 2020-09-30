Advertisement

Equity Summit: Youth Development Part 1

An early look at United Way’s October 15 event
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jabari Woods, Associate Director of HR and Equity for Davenport Schools, is a PSL guest today for two segments to address the issue of Youth Development which is one of the topics to be a part of the upcoming Quad Cities Equity Summit with United Way of the Quad Cities on October 15th (see below). There will be different guests on PSL this week covering other topics.

The Quad Cities Equity Summit will bring together a cross-section of Quad Citizens to show up, speak up and stand up for our minority communities that have long been impacted by persistent and underlying racism, prejudice and inequities.

Here’s what you can expect:

  • The summit will consist of multiple virtual 60- to 90-minute sessions that you can access from your laptop, tablet or phone.
  • The sessions are facilitated and give groups of up to 15 people the opportunity to come together around a common purpose to listen and learn from each other.
  • Each group will also work together to come up with ideas and solutions to tackle the challenges at hand.
  • Your conversations will be turned into a report that is shared with our community, outlining your suggestions, programs and ideas for equity and racism in the Quad Cities.
  • We will then create a memo to our Elected Officials to provide suggested policy changes needed based on the community’s input.

Important: Internet access and Zoom capabilities are required to participate in the Equity Summit.

