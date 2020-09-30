FBI seeking man who may have information about identity of a child sexual assault victim

OMAHA, Nebraska (KWQC) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says it is seeking a man who may have information regarding the identity of a child sexual assault victim.

The unknown man, who the FBI Omaha Field Office refers to as “John Doe 42” in a news release, may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

More photographs of the unknown male can be found on the FBI website.

The FBI says initial videos of the unknown male shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August 2019. The data embedded within the video files indicated the files were produced in October 2015.

The unknown male is described as a White male with gray hair. He was wearing a red and black plaid shirt.

The FBI says he is heard speaking English in the video.

Due to the age of the images, the FBI says the unknown male’s appearance may have changed over the years.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online or call the toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.