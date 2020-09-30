Advertisement

Festive Fall Decor Made Easier

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Grandview, Iowa (KWQC) -

Tenniel Register Zoomed in from her “barn” also known as R7 Reclaimed to talk more about simple fall decor ideas that are streamlined for transition (as opposed to unpacking a bunch of stuff from season to season).

This segment highlights layering techniques at the dinner table. Register also recommends using “black & white” or neutral colors that also easily transition no matter the season. In particular, she shares a great idea using nostalgic black & white photos and other conversation-starters as a part of Thanksgiving place settings.

R7 Reclaimed / 337 Cemetery Lane / Grandview, IA / on Facebook (below)

Pre-order your candle tins by October 10th!! Pick them up at our holiday open house. See comments for descriptions and...

Posted by R7 Reclaimed on Monday, September 28, 2020

