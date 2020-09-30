Foods That Help You Focus

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Nina Struss, Registered Dietitian with HyVee, is a guest for two segments today. In the first segment, the topic is choosing great foods that help folks focus and are good for your brain which is especially terrific for the back-to-school season. Struss gives a rundown on nutritious foods that the brain likes---complex carbs from fruits and grains, plus high-quality protein sources like fish!

Fish is in the spotlight here---watch the segment to learn more about all the nutrients in fish sources including canned tuna. Struss goes on to demo preparing Tuna Burgers. The recipe appears on page 96 in the September 2020 issue of Seasons magazine (always free inside Hy-Vee grocery stores.

CLICK HERE to get the entire recipe for Tuna Burgers with Cabbage Slaw.

