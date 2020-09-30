Advertisement

Hot, dry conditions stoke devastating California wildfires

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Flames devoured swaths of brush and trees in Northern California on Wednesday amid unseasonably hot and dry weather.

High winds that spread new fires this week in the Napa and Sonoma wine country and in a far northern area of the state were reduced to breezes, but vegetation remained ripe for burning in high temperatures amid very low humidity.

The National Weather Service said the weather conditions would last for several days due to high pressure centered over the state. Heat advisories were in effect or pending along about three-quarters of the California coast and many areas had poor air quality due to smoke.

Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in America to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas, especially because climate change has made California much drier. A drier California means plants are more flammable.

About 70,000 people were under evacuation orders in the wine region north of San Francisco where the Glass Fire has incinerated dozens of homes along with winery installations and other buildings.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office posted photos and video of a hellish scene of fires raging on forested hillsides at midnight close to a highway in the western part of the county.

About 150 miles (241 kilometers) to the north, there was no containment reported for the Zogg Fire, which also erupted during Sunday’s high winds and grew quickly, killing three people.

The Glass and Zogg fires are among nearly 30 wildfires burning in California. Fire-related deaths total 29.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday

Updated: moments ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The NFL said a new date and time would be announced be announced as soon as possible and that the postponement would allow additional time for further testing.

National

Rep. Denver Riggleman reacts to first presidential debate

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

FBI seeking man who may have information about identity of a child sexual assault victim

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
The FBI says this is part of an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

National

Rep. Bill Flores reacts to the first presidential debate

Updated: 29 minutes ago

National Politics

Biden, Trump press contrasts in Midwest after debate chaos

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden headed out on his most aggressive day on the campaign trail all year. Trump was to address voters and donors in Minnesota late in the day.

Latest News

National

AG seeks delay in releasing Breonna Taylor grand jury files

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office filed a motion Wednesday morning asking for a week’s delay to enable the redaction of names and personal information.

National

US says it will block palm oil from large Malaysian producer

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The withhold release order will be effective immediately following a yearlong investigation.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 1,048 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the total number of cases to 88,555, with a positivity rate of 11.1%, and 1,342 deaths.

National

Ralph Abraham discusses the SCOTUS vacancy

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Abraham reacts to the first debate

Updated: 1 hour ago