Illinois officials report 2,200+ coronavirus cases, 35 deaths Wednesday

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,273 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, including 35 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 293,274 cases, including 8,672 deaths.

The COVID-19 case count will not be released by health officials in Rock Island County Wednesday. According to the Rock Island County Health Department, most staff are at its drive-through flu clinic. The health department says it will update the case count on Thursday.

New deaths in Illinois:

  • Bureau County: 1 female 80s
  • Carroll County: 1 male 70s
  • Champaign County: 1 female 80s
  • Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+
  • DeKalb County: 1 male 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 female 80s
  • Effingham County: 1 female 70s
  • Fayette County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80
  • Greene County: 2 females 70s
  • Grundy County: 1 male 80s
  • Jackson County: 1 female 60s
  • Jersey County: 2 female 90s
  • Lake County: 1 male 70s
  • Lawrence County: 1 male 70s
  • Macon County: 1 female 80s
  • Madison County: 2 males 80s
  • Peoria County: 1 male 80s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
  • Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
  • Will County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s
  • Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s
  • Woodford County: 1 male 80s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 23 – September 29 is 3.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories in Illinois have reported 58,546 tests for a total of 5,624,822.

As of Tuesday night, 1,632 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 378 patients were in the ICU and 152 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

In the health department’s news release, officials warned Region 6 that additional mitigation measures could be coming.

