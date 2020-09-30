Advertisement

Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Service launch sexual assault kit tracking

(KWQC)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois State Police’s Division of Forensic Service has launched a sexual assault kit tracking system called CheckPoint. Officials with the police department say this allows sexual assault survivors to monitor the progress of evidence taken in their cases.

Additionally, this allows the survivors to monitor the evidence throughout the whole process; from collection at the hospital to law enforcement pick-up and submission to the forensic lab and ultimately to the state’s attorney’s office where final results are received.

To ensure privacy, the website will use unique case numbers and passwords to limit access to survivors and law enforcement.

“The CheckPoint system will allow survivors to have real-time information about their evidence while protecting their privacy,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “This point-by-point knowledge of the location of their evidence will help to empower survivors and foster public trust in the system. ISP DFS personnel remain committed to supporting survivors of sexual assault through transparency and accountability.”

Any survivor of sexual assault who seeks a forensic medical exam at a health care facility that has implemented the CheckPoint system can currently track the progress of their evidence in the system. Of those that offer sexual assault treatment plans, Illinois State Police officials say 86 percent have submitted user agreements to the police department to utilize the CheckPoint system.

“The Illinois State Police’s development of the CheckPoint system is a critical step toward the shared goal of prompt data analysis that reduces the amount of time sexual assault victims spend in limbo awaiting results,” said Executive Director of the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault, Carrie Ward. “We believe the continued effort to eliminate the backlog of evidence will lead to more perpetrators being arrested and more victims receiving justice as they recover from sexual assault.”

According to police at the end of the fiscal year, the police department finished 6,006 assignments on evidence that was submitted for the offense of sexual assault or sexual abuse. As reported in the fiscal year’s DNA Accountability Report in the biology section, officials say submissions are up 9 percent from the previous fiscal year and the backlog is down by 40 percent from March 2019. Additionally, assignments that have been finished are up 47 percent from the previous fiscal year. Police say this includes offenses like sexual assault, robbery and homicide.

The system can be found on the Illinois State Police’s website.

