Iowa officials report 1,048 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,048 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 88,555, with a positivity rate of 11.1%, and 1,342 deaths.

The state’s website reports the data in real-time.

As of 10:30 a.m., 797,138 have been tested and 68,365 have recovered.

The website also showed 390 were hospitalized - 61 in the last 24 hours - and 100 were in the intensive care unit. Thirty-one were on ventilators as of 10:30 a.m.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

County New Cases Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Recovered Total Deaths Scott 57 3,107 7.8% 37,738 2,297 28 Muscatine 10 1,131 6.8% 9,654 936 55 Clinton 11 1,143 6.7% 9,896 880 21 Des Moines 20 820 7.4% 8,980 596 8 Lee 10 653 8% 6,480 467 7 Henry 12 778 13.9% 5,207 306 4 Jackson 2 358 12.3% 3,987 221 3 Cedar 1 254 5.6% 3,939 161 1 Louisa 3 436 5% 2,635 385 15

