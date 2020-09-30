Iowa officials report 1,048 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths over 24 hours
68,365 people have recovered as of Wednesday morning
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,048 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
That brings the total number of cases to 88,555, with a positivity rate of 11.1%, and 1,342 deaths.
The state’s website reports the data in real-time.
As of 10:30 a.m., 797,138 have been tested and 68,365 have recovered.
The website also showed 390 were hospitalized - 61 in the last 24 hours - and 100 were in the intensive care unit. Thirty-one were on ventilators as of 10:30 a.m.
A breakdown of local counties includes:
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|14-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Tested
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Scott
|57
|3,107
|7.8%
|37,738
|2,297
|28
|Muscatine
|10
|1,131
|6.8%
|9,654
|936
|55
|Clinton
|11
|1,143
|6.7%
|9,896
|880
|21
|Des Moines
|20
|820
|7.4%
|8,980
|596
|8
|Lee
|10
|653
|8%
|6,480
|467
|7
|Henry
|12
|778
|13.9%
|5,207
|306
|4
|Jackson
|2
|358
|12.3%
|3,987
|221
|3
|Cedar
|1
|254
|5.6%
|3,939
|161
|1
|Louisa
|3
|436
|5%
|2,635
|385
|15
