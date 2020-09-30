Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,048 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths over 24 hours

68,365 people have recovered as of Wednesday morning
(Source: AP)
By Tara Gray
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,048 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 88,555, with a positivity rate of 11.1%, and 1,342 deaths.

The state’s website reports the data in real-time.

As of 10:30 a.m., 797,138 have been tested and 68,365 have recovered.

The website also showed 390 were hospitalized - 61 in the last 24 hours - and 100 were in the intensive care unit. Thirty-one were on ventilators as of 10:30 a.m.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

CountyNew CasesTotal Cases14-Day Positivity RateTotal TestedTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Scott573,1077.8%37,7382,29728
Muscatine101,1316.8%9,65493655
Clinton111,1436.7%9,89688021
Des Moines208207.4%8,9805968
Lee106538%6,4804677
Henry1277813.9%5,2073064
Jackson235812.3%3,9872213
Cedar12545.6%3,9391611
Louisa34365%2,63538515

