IowaWORKS hosting drive-thru job fair in the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There’s a new approach to looking for a job during the year of COVID. IowaWORKS is hosting one of several drive-thru job fairs on Wednesday, September 30th. More than 60 employers are participating and more than 500 job positions are available. The job positions include all skill sets, education ranges, and various sectors.

“We have skilled, unskilled. You know, some companies that are willing to train. Higher-skilled workers like maybe nurses or something along with, you know, just getting ready to start too,” said Jamie Mclaughlin, a business service consultant.

All attendees have to do it drive-thru and staff will hand them a bag with information from all the employers that are participating, their job openings, and how to apply. If you don’t have a car, they’ll still be able to service you.

“No car. No problem. The bus line comes through and so if you do find yourself coming from the bus we can certainly serve you and give you a bag full of information so that you can find your next job,” Jacqueline Friemel said, the veteran’s employment representative.

In addition to job positions across the Quad Cities area, IowaWORKS will also be providing information on their resources.

“We are going to have some resources in those bags for some of our programs also. On our flyer, there’s numbers that they are welcome to call and that will get them connected to whoever they’re needing to speak with. Whether it’s a veteran or training or whatever service they need. Once applicants are involved in our programs, we actually have some online learning and assessments that we can do...if somebody is unsure what they want to do,” Mclaughlin said.

They said it’s a collaborative effort with both Iowa and Illinois.

"Everything that we’re doing is...a bi-state effort. I mean, this is hosted by IowaWORKS but we’ve had some help with Illinois and so, employers are for the two-state region. So that if you’re in Illinois please do come and we have opportunities for them as well.

The event will be held from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. outside of the IowaWORKS building at 1801-A, E Kimberly Rd, Davenport, IA 52806. Iowa’s Lt. Governor Adam Gregg will also be in attendance.

If you’re not able to attend the job fair in Davenport there are 3 more happening next month.

Clinton

Wednesday, October 14th, 11 A.M. - 1 P.M.

Former Ashford University Call Center parking lot

1310 19th Ave NW Clinton, IA 52732

DeWitt

Tuesday, October 20th, 4 - 6 P.M.

DeWitt Travel Mart (DMT) parking lot

630 S 6th Ave DeWitt, IA 52742

Rock Island

Thursday, October 22nd, 8:30 - 11:30 A.M.

Rock Island Arsenal Memorial Field

Open to the public. Bring valid I.D.

