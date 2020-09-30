Advertisement

Local business celebrates National Coffee Day

Coffee shops across the country celebrate the holiday in a variety of ways
By Michael Tilka
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - While many don’t have National Coffee Day circled on their calendars, the holiday is important for small businesses, including The Brewed Book and co-owner Tony Fuhs.

“It matters, you know, it reminds people that we’re out here, not just the coffee shops but the small businesses, anything that reminds people that there are small businesses near them," said Fuhs

With the challenges that 2020 has brought, Fuhs has one goal moving forward.

“We’re just trying to still be here when the virus goes away, that’s our whole goal," said Fuhs “As long as we keep those people coming with some regularity, we’re going to make it through this."

