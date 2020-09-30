Make Your Home Feel Like Fall

Grandview, Iowa (KWQC) -

Tenniel Register Zoomed in from her “barn” also known as R7 Reclaimed to talk how to bringing the fall “feeling” into your home. Autumn feels good---comfortable, cozy, and warm.

In her blog, Register says you don’t have to stress over striving for the magazine-cover look for your home. Instead, capture that fall “feeling” by engaging the senses. In the scent category, use candles made with essential oils, linen sprays, or put something in the oven to bake. For the eyes, she recommends a focal point or a statement piece that points to fall at your entry or another key area. And instead of using specific “fall” decor items---use lanterns, vases, or other containers that can easily transition no matter the season. As for touch, textured pillows and throws are also a great way to bring in the fall feeling.

