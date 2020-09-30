Advertisement

Mid-Week Motivation: Letting Go of the “How”

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 30, 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Coach Ru did two segments on PSL today. This is the information covered in segment #1.

Here are four things you can do to let go of the “How”.

1.  Take a Time Out:  If you find yourself getting anxious, take a break.  Do something to divert your attention.  Go for a walk, call a friend, turn on your favorite song. Do one action step to divert your attention.

2. Tap into that feeling:  What is the thing you want?  What is your why?  What was that feeling you had when you got excited in the first place?  Take a moment to reflect back to when you first had that initial thought or idea.

3.  Let go of control:  What happens when you force yourself into a situation that you did not like in the first place?  You get the same outcome.  What happens when you try to control something?  You get the same outcome.  Stressing and fixating over the thing is not going to bring it to you faster.  It is only gonna give you stress, worry and anxiety.  Take a break for a week, and revisit your idea.  Give yourself time to reflect and put your attention on something else.  When you let go, you are creating a space of openness and allowing.

4.  Trust:  Everything is working out for you.  You made it this far.  Trust that things will and are always working out.  Let go of the noise, the resistance, and listen to your intuition.  You already have the answers within.  You my friend, already have what it takes!!!

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru”

Website / CALL: (833) 488-9355

The United Way of the Quad Cities is hosting the Equity Summit next month.

