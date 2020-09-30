Mid-Week Motivation: What To Do When the Future Feels Hopeless

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Coach Ru did two segments on PSL today. This is the information covered in segment #2. Humans like to feel optimistic about and in control of where their life is headed. The pandemic has made it very hard to feel that way.

1. CHANNEL YOUR INNER LAWYER. Pessimism generally distorts reality. Live in the now and focus on what you CAN control.

2. TURN CONSTRAINTS INTO DECISIONS. Start an examination of every problem by listing the apparent limitations on your freedom, and instead of taking them as given, consider how you can change them. Be a visionary!

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru”

