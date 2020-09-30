Police say Moline man found in possession of cocaine and gun

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested on gun charges in Moline following an executed search warrant.

Police with the Moline Police Department say 32-year-old Brandon R. Ivey, of Moline, was arrested on Tuesday after a warrant was performed at his home. He was arrested by detectives with the Special Investigations Group.

Police say Ivey was found in possession of a .40 caliber handgun and powder cocaine. Ivey is a convicted felon according to police.

Ivey is being charged with armed habitual criminal and felon in possession of a firearm. His bond has been set at $100,000. He’s being held at the Rock Island County Jail.

Police announced this is the 100th gun the department has seized since 2020 started.

If you have information regarding illegal firearms and/or drugs, please contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the Moline app “P3 Tips”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.