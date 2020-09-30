Remote Learning: Homework Help
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -
Jill Vokt, Director of Tutor Doctor/Bettendorf, joins PSL to address all the issues unique to this school year with so many kids doing virtual or distance learning. The emphasis in this segment is homework. That’s always a tough one for parents---but it’s even more difficult in this virtual learning situation. The interview addresses this matter thoroughly. Watch the video to get some practical ideas.
Contact Tutor Doctor for a FREE consultation and assessment for your child’s educational needs.
Tutor Doctor/Bettendorf / 563-316-6124 / Tutor Doctor/Bettendorf on Facebook (below)
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.