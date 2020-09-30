Advertisement

Remote Learning: Homework Help

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jill Vokt, Director of Tutor Doctor/Bettendorf, joins PSL to address all the issues unique to this school year with so many kids doing virtual or distance learning. The emphasis in this segment is homework. That’s always a tough one for parents---but it’s even more difficult in this virtual learning situation. The interview addresses this matter thoroughly. Watch the video to get some practical ideas.

Contact Tutor Doctor for a FREE consultation and assessment for your child’s educational needs.

Tutor Doctor/Bettendorf / 563-316-6124 / Tutor Doctor/Bettendorf on Facebook (below)

Adding a note to your student's lunch box is a great way to add some motivation to their day. Here are some wonderful "resilience-building" lunch box notes that parents can try out 👇

Posted by Tutor Doctor Bettendorf on Saturday, September 12, 2020

