ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Nina Struss, Registered Dietitian with HyVee, comes back for another segment featuring a super food: quinoa. This is an easy breakfast idea where you load the ingredients in a crockpot, cook it overnight, and have a delicious, nutritious hot breakfast ready to serve after rolling out of bed! The recipe from the HyVee website is below.

Slow Cooker Banana Bread Quinoa Recipe is here!

