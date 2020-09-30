Advertisement

Visit Quad Cities launch new radio show

Logo for QC Current, a new radio show created by Visit Quad Cities, and hosted by Hannah Ginder.
Logo for QC Current, a new radio show created by Visit Quad Cities, and hosted by Hannah Ginder.(Visit Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -Visit Quad Cities, the region’s official marketing organization, is launching a new weekly radio show to tell the area’s “authentic story”.

According to a press release, “QC Current” will air for a half-hour on WOC 1420 AM on Saturdays at 10 a.m. The first episode will air on October 3.

Visit Quad Cities says the program will focus on the stories of Quad Citizens and their contributions to the area, it will be hosted by Visit Quad Cities' Digital Media Storyteller Hannah Ginder.

Guests currently lined up for the program include:

  • Dave Herrell – Visit Quad Cities
  • Ryan Burchett – Mississippi River Distilling Company
  • Leah Cafarelli & Dan Breidenstein – Living Lands and Waters
  • Tiphanie Cannon – Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie

The QC Current radio show is currently scheduled to air Saturday mornings through the end of September.

