Answers to questions on early voting in Scott County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With the conclusion of the first Presidential Debate, Election Day is fast approaching.

But because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans plan to early vote, according to a poll by NBC News .

Election Day is five weeks away and the work has already begun for county election offices.

“We have just under 36,000 ballots that will go in the mail on monday to all those people who requested an early ballot,” Roxanna Moritz, Auditor & Commissioner of Elections in Scott County, said.

If you request an absentee ballot in Scott County, you will receive it by mail from the Auditor’s office.

After you fill it out and sign it, you can mail it back, bring it directly to the county Auditor’s office, or put it in the drop box at the county building.

If you change your mind and decide to vote on Election Day, you can also bring your ballot to the poll and surrender it.

“You have to go to your polling precinct, turn it in, and then they’ll give you a new ballot to vote,” Moritz said.

According to the NBC News poll, an estimated 52 percent of voters will vote early, with 33 percent voting by mail which has sparked concern over the safety of the USPS.

“Locally I feel like we have absolutely nothing to worry about with the postal service. And also remember on my website you can track your ballot. So if you’re really concerned about that, watch the whole process. From the day that I received your request to the day that I mail your ballot, to the day that I get it back,” Moritz said, “I encourage people once they get their ballots, if they’ve made their minds up fill them out. Get them in to us. then we don’t have to worry about it and you don’t have to worry about it because you can track it on my site.”

In a statement to TV6, the United States Postal Service said in part:

“The Postal Service’s number one priority between now and Election Day is the secure, on-time delivery of the nation’s Election Mail. We employ a robust process to ensure proper handling of all Election Mail, including ballots. This includes close coordination and partnerships with election officials at the local and state levels.”

