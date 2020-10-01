Advertisement

Boil order issued for parts of Rock Island

(MGN/file)
(MGN/file)(KWTX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A boil order is in effect for parts of Rock Island.

Officials say an unexpected pressure drop in the water system resulted in a lift station pump malfunction. As a result, officials say they are not able to guarantee the  distribution system maintained the minimum pressure of 20 psi in certain areas.

The boil order is in effect in the following areas:

  • All neighborhoods and individual properties south, east, and west of the Ridgewood Road, and Partridge Circle intersection
  • All neighborhoods south, east, and west of 92nd Avenue West, on 14th Street West
  • All neighborhoods north, south, and along 92nd Avenue and 35th Street West, including Highland Drive, and Highland Court

Officials say all water used for drinking and cooking should be boiled until further notice.

