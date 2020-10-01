Breezy, cooler and a few showers today

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Scattered showers and breezy NW winds will keep temps well below normal for your Thursday. Highs today will likely only be in the mid 50s as we kick off a new month. The average high today is 70º so this is very cold for this time of year. Depending on how much clouds clear overnight, frost could be possible. Clearer skies equals frost, cloudier skies equals less frost and more patchy in nature. Sunshine is on the way for Friday, but temps will remain well below normal in the 50s. Rain will return on Saturday afternoon and clear out by Sunday morning. Temps will be in the 50s this weekend before returning to the 60s and 70s next week.

TODAY: Breezy, cool and a few showers. High: 58°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 37°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 56°.

