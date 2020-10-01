Univeristy of Iowa President Bruce Harreld announces plan to retire

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Bruce Harreld on Thursday announced he plans to retire from his role as president of the University of Iowa.

The Board of Regents said Harreld will remain in the position until the board selects a new president, and the new president begins.

“On behalf of the Board of Regents, I want to thank President Harreld for his service to the University of Iowa and the entire state,” Board of Regents President Michael J. Richards said. “I have appreciated the tireless work that he has put in over the past five years, keeping UI among the nation’s top public universities. He has been dedicated to the success of our students, faculty and staff, and always willing to listen to and engage with the university community. I am thankful that President Harreld has agreed to remain president until its next leader can begin their duties, to allow for a smooth transition.”

The Board plans to hold a virtual meeting at 1 p.m. on October 5 to discuss the search process. It said it hopes to have a new president by the beginning of the fall 2021 semester.

Harreld became the president of the University of Iowa in November 2015.

“On a personal note the past five years, while certainly have reaffirmed my conviction that public higher education is a critical component of our democratic society,” Harreld said. “Yet institutions like ours are critically underfunded and continue to dramatically drop in independent rankings. To put it simply, they are a public good and we must elect leaders who will protect and invest in public higher education just as our predecessors did.”

Harreld’s contract runs through June 2023.

