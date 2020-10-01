Advertisement

Casey’s General Store to begin rolling out updated look and feel

Casey’s General Store is rolling out a new look and feel at its more than 2,200 stores spread across 16 states.
Casey’s General Store is rolling out a new look and feel at its more than 2,200 stores spread across 16 states.(Courtesy Casey's General Store)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES (KCRG) – Casey’s General Store said it is rolling out a fresh, modern look and feel at its more than 2,200 stores spread across 16 states.

The company said the new visual identity signals the brand’s future as well as its small-town roots.

The visual update accompanies a recent brand update and new guests services, including a loyalty program, online ordering and delivery services and curbside pickup.

The company’s new Ankeny location will be the first store to receive the visual update. It expects the new packaging to appear at stores this month.

The company didn’t outline a timetable for when it expects the rest of its stores to receive the visual update.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Firefighters responding to fire off Highway 61 in Muscatine

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Firefighters responded to a fire off Highway 61 in Muscatine on Thursday.

News

Rock Island County board member hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials say Jeff Deppe is in the hospital after testing positive on Tuesday.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 1,057 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 89,612 cases, with a total positivity rate of 11.2%, and 1,358 deaths.

News

Temporary COVID-19 test site returning to Rock Island County this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Testing will be available in the parking lot of the TaxSlayer Center.

News

Boil order issued for parts of Rock Island

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials say there was an unexpected pressure drop in the water system.

Latest News

Iowa News

Univeristy of Iowa President Bruce Harreld announces plan to retire

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bruce Harreld on Thursday announced he plans to retire from his role as president of the University of Iowa.

News

Iowa officials report 1,048 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 4 hours ago
Iowa officials reported 1,048 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

News

2020 Trick-or-Treat times in the Quad Cities area

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Below is a list of Trick-or-Treat times throughout the Quad Cities for Halloween.

News

Illinois officials report 2,200+ coronavirus cases, 35 deaths Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,273 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, including 35 additional confirmed deaths.

Back To School

School board officials vote to continue hybrid learning at Pleasant Valley schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The district says the school board voted to stick with the plan through early next year.