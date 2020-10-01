Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted after vacuum is stolen from Moline Target

Police are hoping to identify a suspect after they say a vacuum was stolen from the Target in Moline.
Police are hoping to identify a suspect after they say a vacuum was stolen from the Target in Moline.(TV6, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are hoping to identify a suspect after they say a vacuum was stolen from the Target in Moline.

Police say on September 16, the man pictured above, stole a $300 Shark vacuum cleaner from the store. Officials say he ran from employees and hopped into a silver Chevy Malibu that was driven by a black man.

The Malibu had dark tinted windows, no plates and black rims.

Police say the same suspect tried to steal a vacuum at the Davenport Target store as well.

Police describe the suspect as being in his late teens or early twenties and was seen wearing a light-colored hat, striped face mask, white shirt, khaki shorts, red socks and white shoes.

If you know who he is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Escapee charged after police pursuit involving stolen motorcycle in Mt. Pleasant

Updated: moments ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man following a pursuit that involved a stolen motorcycle.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on multiple charges including rioting

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A man is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges including rioting. Police say 19-year-old Coby Lamonte is wanted for rioting, criminal mischief, assault causing injury and conspiracy to commit a felony.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on rioting, criminal mischief charges in Scott County

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they’re looking for 25-year-old Kali Arrington.

Latest News

News

Moline police arrest man for aggravated robbery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Jimmy Johnson, 52, of Moline, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

Midday Medical

Midday Medical: Study shows benefits of statins in older adults

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Dr. Bill Langley with Genesis Hospital explains the encouraging results that show cholesterol-lowering drugs can help save lives in those over 75.

News

Police find missing 72-year-old Rock Falls man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Robert E. McCombs was last seen Sunday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of West 2nd Street.

News

Midday Medical: Study on benefit of statins in older adults

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Bill Langley with Genesis Hospital explains the encouraging results that show cholesterol-lowering drugs can help save lives in those over 75.

News

Jumer’s Casino & Hotel is being sold

Updated: 2 hours ago

Education

T.J. Schneckloth selected as interim Davenport Community School District superintendent

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The move comes nearly a week after the board voted to temporarily replace Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski and the district’s chief financial officer.