CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted after vacuum is stolen from Moline Target

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are hoping to identify a suspect after they say a vacuum was stolen from the Target in Moline.

Police say on September 16, the man pictured above, stole a $300 Shark vacuum cleaner from the store. Officials say he ran from employees and hopped into a silver Chevy Malibu that was driven by a black man.

The Malibu had dark tinted windows, no plates and black rims.

Police say the same suspect tried to steal a vacuum at the Davenport Target store as well.

Police describe the suspect as being in his late teens or early twenties and was seen wearing a light-colored hat, striped face mask, white shirt, khaki shorts, red socks and white shoes.

If you know who he is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

