CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on multiple charges including rioting

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges including rioting.

Police say 19-year-old Coby Lamonte is wanted for rioting, criminal mischief, assault causing injury and conspiracy to commit a felony.

He is described as being 5′9 and 143 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

