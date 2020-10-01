CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on rioting, criminal mischief charges in Scott County

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Police need your help in finding a wanted suspect. Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they’re looking for 25-year-old Kali Arrington.

Arrington is described as being 6′ tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has black ay hair nd brown eyes.

Officials say he is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for rioting, criminal mischief, assault causing injury and conspiracy to commity a felony charges.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.