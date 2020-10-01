Escapee charged after police pursuit involving stolen motorcycle in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man following a pursuit that involved a stolen motorcycle.

Officials say on Wednesday, Sept. 30, the Mount Pleasant Police Department tried to stop a motorcycle for operating without a registration plate. Officials say the driver of the motorcycle drove off and evaded the police. They were last seen near Oakland Mills traveling southbound in Henry County.

A Henry County sheriff’s deputy saw the driver, who has been identified as 25-year-old Tyler Conrad, of Oskaloosa. Officials say Conrad was seen driving at a high rate of speed north of Salem. The deputy pursued Conrad and officials say Conrad did not stop.

After a short pursuit, Conrad lost control of the motorcycle and crashed near the intersection of Main and Pioneer in Salem.

Police say Conrad was then taken into custody.

Officials found the motorcycle had been reported stolen out of Webster City, Iowa and Conrad had an active felony arrest warrant for escape from custody by the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Conrad is being charged with possession of stolen property, eluding, possession of a controlled substance 3rd or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and multiple traffic violations.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.