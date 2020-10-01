Advertisement

Escapee charged after police pursuit involving stolen motorcycle in Mt. Pleasant

Officials with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man following a pursuit that involved a stolen motorcycle.
Officials with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man following a pursuit that involved a stolen motorcycle.(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. PLEASANT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man following a pursuit that involved a stolen motorcycle.

Officials say on Wednesday, Sept. 30, the Mount Pleasant Police Department tried to stop a motorcycle for operating without a registration plate. Officials say the driver of the motorcycle drove off and evaded the police. They were last seen near Oakland Mills traveling southbound in Henry County.

A Henry County sheriff’s deputy saw the driver, who has been identified as 25-year-old Tyler Conrad, of Oskaloosa. Officials say Conrad was seen driving at a high rate of speed north of Salem. The deputy pursued Conrad and officials say Conrad did not stop.

After a short pursuit, Conrad lost control of the motorcycle and crashed near the intersection of Main and Pioneer in Salem.

Police say Conrad was then taken into custody.

Officials found the motorcycle had been reported stolen out of Webster City, Iowa and Conrad had an active felony arrest warrant for escape from custody by the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Conrad is being charged with possession of stolen property, eluding, possession of a controlled substance 3rd or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and multiple traffic violations.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Residents encouraged to sign up for Davenport’s snow emergency alerts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Residents in Davenport are being encouraged to sign up for Davenport’s snow emergency alerts.

News

Several catalytic converters reported stolen in Mount Pleasant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is reporting after several catalytic converters were reported stolen in Mount Pleasant.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on multiple charges including rioting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A man is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges including rioting. Police say 19-year-old Coby Lamonte is wanted for rioting, criminal mischief, assault causing injury and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Latest News

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted after vacuum is stolen from Moline Target

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police are hoping to identify a suspect after they say a vacuum was stolen from the Target in Moline.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on rioting, criminal mischief charges in Scott County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they’re looking for 25-year-old Kali Arrington.

News

Moline police arrest man for aggravated robbery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Jimmy Johnson, 52, of Moline, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

Midday Medical

Midday Medical: Study shows benefits of statins in older adults

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Dr. Bill Langley with Genesis Hospital explains the encouraging results that show cholesterol-lowering drugs can help save lives in those over 75.

News

Police find missing 72-year-old Rock Falls man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Robert E. McCombs was last seen Sunday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of West 2nd Street.

News

Midday Medical: Study on benefit of statins in older adults

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dr. Bill Langley with Genesis Hospital explains the encouraging results that show cholesterol-lowering drugs can help save lives in those over 75.