First Frost Of The Season Could Arrive For Some Friday Or Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Well, it’s that time of the year when we all must start thinking about that first frost. Well, maybe just those who park the car outside, have outdoor plantings or a garden that’s still alive, and those who just shiver at the thought of an icy coating on everything greeting them as they step out in the morning. Any way you slice it we’re closing in on the first patchy or widespread frost of the season in the QCA. Frost can be widespread or just patchy. In the case of this coming Friday and Saturday mornings I think the weather set up will lend itself to a patchy frost as opposed to one covering most of the area. We’ll have to wait for that one. The reason Friday and Saturday morning look troublesome for a widespread frost to form are two factors coming into play. A light breeze overnight – the time when frost starts to grip all things outdoors – and a few passing clouds. A breeze keeps the air in motion and clouds act as a blanket – both conditions making it harder for frost to form. We’ll keep tracking it, but if things change and frost appears likely a Frost Advisory could be issued by the National Weather Service, and a First Alert Day could be issued by KWQC. Stay tuned!

