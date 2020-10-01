Advertisement

Genesis to provide free flu vaccinations for elementary children at Modern Woodmen Park

(Photo provided by MGN, Pixaby, ZaldyImg / Flickr / CC BY 2.0.)
By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis says its “Flu Crew” will be at Modern Woodmen Park on October 7 with free seasonal influenza vaccinations for elementary school children.

The vaccinations will be available from 3:00-6 p.m. in the Florian Keen Parking Lot at Modern Woodmen Park.

Genesis says all COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken. Students being vaccinated will not have to leave the vehicle.

Each child vaccinated will receive a ticket to a Quad Cities River Bandits game in April.

Click here to complete the vaccination consent form in advance.

Health officials say protection against the flu is vitally important this year due to the flu season arriving amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We recognize this year there is uncertainty and concerns as we all continue to work through the COVID-19 pandemic. But seasonal influenza is returning,'' said Michele Cullen, Community Health Manager of the Genesis Health System. “There is a potential for serious complications of having seasonal influenza and COVID-19 at the same time or one after the other.”

“The precautions being taken to prevent exposure to COVID-19 may help prevent spread of the flu this year,” Cullen said. "We’re hopeful that will be the case.''

Cullen said the region has recently experienced an increased number of young people being diagnosed with COVID-19.

