Illinois officials report 2,100+ coronavirus cases, 25 deaths

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,166 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 295,440 cases in the state, including 8,696 deaths.

New deaths in Illinois:

  • Bond County: 1 male 70s
  • Champaign County: 1 female 80s
  • Christian County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
  • Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+
  • Crawford County: 1 male 70s
  • DuPage County: 2 female 70s
  • Fayette County: 1 female 70s
  • Franklin County: 1 male 70s
  • Jersey County: 1 male 80s
  • Kendall County: 1 male 90s
  • Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s
  • Madison County: 1 male 90s
  • McHenry County: 1 male 40s
  • McLean County: 1 female 70s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 70s
  • Tazewell County: 2 female 80s
  • Williamson County: 1 female 80s
  • Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 24 – September 30 is 3.5%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 65,615 tests in Illinois for a total of 5,690,437.

As of Wednesday night, 1,635 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 359 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

