Illinois officials report 2,100+ coronavirus cases, 25 deaths
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,166 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 295,440 cases in the state, including 8,696 deaths.
New deaths in Illinois:
- Bond County: 1 male 70s
- Champaign County: 1 female 80s
- Christian County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+
- Crawford County: 1 male 70s
- DuPage County: 2 female 70s
- Fayette County: 1 female 70s
- Franklin County: 1 male 70s
- Jersey County: 1 male 80s
- Kendall County: 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s
- Madison County: 1 male 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 40s
- McLean County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s
- Tazewell County: 2 female 80s
- Williamson County: 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s
Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 24 – September 30 is 3.5%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 65,615 tests in Illinois for a total of 5,690,437.
As of Wednesday night, 1,635 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 359 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.