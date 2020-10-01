Illinois officials report 2,100+ coronavirus cases, 25 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,166 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 295,440 cases in the state, including 8,696 deaths.

New deaths in Illinois:

Bond County: 1 male 70s

Champaign County: 1 female 80s

Christian County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

Crawford County: 1 male 70s

DuPage County: 2 female 70s

Fayette County: 1 female 70s

Franklin County: 1 male 70s

Jersey County: 1 male 80s

Kendall County: 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s

Madison County: 1 male 90s

McHenry County: 1 male 40s

McLean County: 1 female 70s

St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

Tazewell County: 2 female 80s

Williamson County: 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 24 – September 30 is 3.5%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 65,615 tests in Illinois for a total of 5,690,437.

As of Wednesday night, 1,635 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 359 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

