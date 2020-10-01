Iowa officials report 1,057 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths over 24 hours
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,057 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
That brings the statewide total to 89,612 cases, with a total positivity rate of 11.2%, and 1,358 deaths. As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 803,772 have been tested and 69,550 have recovered.
The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also reported that 407 were hospitalized – 53 in the last 24 hours – and 104 were in the intensive care unit.
A breakdown of local counties includes:
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|14-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Tested
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Scott
|29
|3,136
|7.6%
|37,996
|2320
|29
|Muscatine
|9
|1,140
|6.8%
|9,772
|943
|56
|Clinton
|13
|1,156
|6.8%
|9,959
|895
|22
|Des Moines
|11
|831
|7.3%
|9,066
|607
|9
|Henry
|0
|778
|7.3%
|5,243
|422
|4
|Lee
|18
|671
|8.5%
|6,535
|482
|7
|Jackson
|12
|370
|13.3%
|4,030
|225
|3
|Cedar
|8
|262
|5.7%
|3,974
|167
|1
|Louisa
|3
|439
|5.3%
|2,656
|385
|15
