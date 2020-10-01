Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,057 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths over 24 hours

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Tara Gray
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,057 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 89,612 cases, with a total positivity rate of 11.2%, and 1,358 deaths. As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 803,772 have been tested and 69,550 have recovered.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also reported that 407 were hospitalized – 53 in the last 24 hours – and 104 were in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

CountyNew CasesTotal Cases14-Day Positivity RateTotal TestedTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Scott293,1367.6%37,996232029
Muscatine91,1406.8%9,77294356
Clinton131,1566.8%9,95989522
Des Moines118317.3%9,0666079
Henry07787.3%5,2434224
Lee186718.5%6,5354827
Jackson1237013.3%4,0302253
Cedar82625.7%3,9741671
Louisa34395.3%2,65638515

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Firefighters responding to fire off Highway 61 in Muscatine

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Firefighters responded to a fire off Highway 61 in Muscatine on Thursday.

News

Rock Island County board member hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials say Jeff Deppe is in the hospital after testing positive on Tuesday.

News

Temporary COVID-19 test site returning to Rock Island County this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Testing will be available in the parking lot of the TaxSlayer Center.

News

Boil order issued for parts of Rock Island

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials say there was an unexpected pressure drop in the water system.

Latest News

Iowa News

Univeristy of Iowa President Bruce Harreld announces plan to retire

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bruce Harreld on Thursday announced he plans to retire from his role as president of the University of Iowa.

News

Iowa officials report 1,048 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 4 hours ago
Iowa officials reported 1,048 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

News

Casey’s General Store to begin rolling out updated look and feel

Updated: 4 hours ago
Casey’s General Store said it is rolling out a fresh, modern look and feel at its more than 2,200 stores spread across 16 states.

News

2020 Trick-or-Treat times in the Quad Cities area

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Below is a list of Trick-or-Treat times throughout the Quad Cities for Halloween.

News

Illinois officials report 2,200+ coronavirus cases, 35 deaths Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,273 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, including 35 additional confirmed deaths.

Back To School

School board officials vote to continue hybrid learning at Pleasant Valley schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The district says the school board voted to stick with the plan through early next year.