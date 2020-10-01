Iowa officials report 1,057 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,057 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 89,612 cases, with a total positivity rate of 11.2%, and 1,358 deaths. As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 803,772 have been tested and 69,550 have recovered.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also reported that 407 were hospitalized – 53 in the last 24 hours – and 104 were in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

County New Cases Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Recovered Total Deaths Scott 29 3,136 7.6% 37,996 2320 29 Muscatine 9 1,140 6.8% 9,772 943 56 Clinton 13 1,156 6.8% 9,959 895 22 Des Moines 11 831 7.3% 9,066 607 9 Henry 0 778 7.3% 5,243 422 4 Lee 18 671 8.5% 6,535 482 7 Jackson 12 370 13.3% 4,030 225 3 Cedar 8 262 5.7% 3,974 167 1 Louisa 3 439 5.3% 2,656 385 15

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.