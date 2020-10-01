Jake Feeds An Army

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jake Eastburn, Executive Producer of Paula Sands Live, has a serious side gig. He’s been a member of the Illinois National Guard since he was 17 years old! During his guest slot, Eastburn shares some details of his most recent deployment (summer of 2020) where he was charged in the effort to feed 200 soldiers!

Watch the video to learn more about the National Guard and see footage of how meals are put together for the military including an amazing “containerized kitchen”. Jake’s entertaining description includes a small detail where he says that job is actually quite similar to what it’s like to plan and execute the Paula Sands Live television show.

National Guard website

Thank you, Jake, for your service!!!

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.