Moline police arrest man for aggravated robbery

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department says it arrested a man for aggravated robbery on Thursday.

At approximately 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, Moline police received a call reporting an armed robbery at the Eagles Nest Convenient Store located at 1404 6th Avenue in Moline.

Police say a man entered the store, armed with a handgun and fled with cash and merchandise. Responding officers say they were able to get a suspect description and a vehicle description from the victim employee.

About 10 minutes later, police say an officer located the suspect’s vehicle in the 1200 block of 11th Street in Moline. Police say they continued the investigation at a nearby residence. At approximately 11:43 a.m., police took the suspect into custody.

Jimmy Johnson, 52, of Moline, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

Police say Johnson is in custody at the Rock Island County Jail pending formal charges and a court appearance on Thursday.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact police at 309-797-0401, or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the P3 Tips app.

