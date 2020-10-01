Advertisement

Residents encouraged to sign up for Davenport’s snow emergency alerts

Residents in Davenport are being encouraged to sign up for Davenport’s snow emergency alerts.
Residents in Davenport are being encouraged to sign up for Davenport’s snow emergency alerts.(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Residents in Davenport are being encouraged to sign up for Davenport’s snow emergency alerts.

Residents can choose to receive the alerts as a text message, an email or a voice alert.

To subscribe you can visit this website and you will enter the phone number or email address you would like to receive information at. You will then select snow emergency declarations and hit submit.

“Snow emergency notifications are the most reliable way to know when a snow emergency has been declared in Davenport,” officials said in a release. “Snow emergencies are declared when the area is expected to receive ice and significant hazard producing and travel slowing snow. As part of winter preparation and to help our community prepare, the City will be conducting a test of the snow emergency alert notification system next week. Subscribers who do not receive notification will be advised to let us know so we can make sure our records and their submission are accurate. Visitors and residents are reminded that parking is prohibited on Posted Snow Routes when a snow emergency is declared. This helps Public Work crews ensure the highest traffic volume roads and hills receive priority service to help everyone get around when the snow starts to fly.”

You can find more on the city’s posted snow routes and other links on the city’s website.

For everything you need to know about snow, Posted Snow Routes, and links to the National Weather Service forecast, visit www.davenportiowa.com/winter.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Several catalytic converters reported stolen in Mount Pleasant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is reporting after several catalytic converters were reported stolen in Mount Pleasant.

News

Escapee charged after police pursuit involving stolen motorcycle in Mt. Pleasant

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man following a pursuit that involved a stolen motorcycle.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on multiple charges including rioting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A man is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges including rioting. Police say 19-year-old Coby Lamonte is wanted for rioting, criminal mischief, assault causing injury and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Latest News

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted after vacuum is stolen from Moline Target

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police are hoping to identify a suspect after they say a vacuum was stolen from the Target in Moline.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on rioting, criminal mischief charges in Scott County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they’re looking for 25-year-old Kali Arrington.

News

Moline police arrest man for aggravated robbery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Jimmy Johnson, 52, of Moline, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

Midday Medical

Midday Medical: Study shows benefits of statins in older adults

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Dr. Bill Langley with Genesis Hospital explains the encouraging results that show cholesterol-lowering drugs can help save lives in those over 75.

News

Police find missing 72-year-old Rock Falls man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Robert E. McCombs was last seen Sunday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of West 2nd Street.

News

Midday Medical: Study on benefit of statins in older adults

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dr. Bill Langley with Genesis Hospital explains the encouraging results that show cholesterol-lowering drugs can help save lives in those over 75.