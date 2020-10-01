Residents encouraged to sign up for Davenport’s snow emergency alerts

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Residents in Davenport are being encouraged to sign up for Davenport’s snow emergency alerts.

Residents can choose to receive the alerts as a text message, an email or a voice alert.

To subscribe you can visit this website and you will enter the phone number or email address you would like to receive information at. You will then select snow emergency declarations and hit submit.

“Snow emergency notifications are the most reliable way to know when a snow emergency has been declared in Davenport,” officials said in a release. “Snow emergencies are declared when the area is expected to receive ice and significant hazard producing and travel slowing snow. As part of winter preparation and to help our community prepare, the City will be conducting a test of the snow emergency alert notification system next week. Subscribers who do not receive notification will be advised to let us know so we can make sure our records and their submission are accurate. Visitors and residents are reminded that parking is prohibited on Posted Snow Routes when a snow emergency is declared. This helps Public Work crews ensure the highest traffic volume roads and hills receive priority service to help everyone get around when the snow starts to fly.”

You can find more on the city’s posted snow routes and other links on the city’s website.

For everything you need to know about snow, Posted Snow Routes, and links to the National Weather Service forecast, visit www.davenportiowa.com/winter.

