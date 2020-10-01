Advertisement

Rock Island County board member hospitalized with COVID-19

(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island County board member is in the hospital being treated for COVID-19.

Officials say Jeff Deppe is in the hospital after testing positive on Tuesday. He was last in the county building on September 24 for a committee meeting.

The board chairman issued a letter to board members asking anyone who was in close proximity to Deppe to monitor for symptoms and take precautions.

Masks are required in the county building and officials say the board room will be professionally cleaned.

Officials told TV6 Deppe was still in the hospital but was starting to feel better the last time they checked in on him.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Firefighters responding to fire off Highway 61 in Muscatine

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Firefighters responded to a fire off Highway 61 in Muscatine on Thursday.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 1,057 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 89,612 cases, with a total positivity rate of 11.2%, and 1,358 deaths.

News

Temporary COVID-19 test site returning to Rock Island County this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Testing will be available in the parking lot of the TaxSlayer Center.

News

Boil order issued for parts of Rock Island

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials say there was an unexpected pressure drop in the water system.

Latest News

Iowa News

Univeristy of Iowa President Bruce Harreld announces plan to retire

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bruce Harreld on Thursday announced he plans to retire from his role as president of the University of Iowa.

News

Iowa officials report 1,048 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 4 hours ago
Iowa officials reported 1,048 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

News

Casey’s General Store to begin rolling out updated look and feel

Updated: 4 hours ago
Casey’s General Store said it is rolling out a fresh, modern look and feel at its more than 2,200 stores spread across 16 states.

News

2020 Trick-or-Treat times in the Quad Cities area

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Below is a list of Trick-or-Treat times throughout the Quad Cities for Halloween.

News

Illinois officials report 2,200+ coronavirus cases, 35 deaths Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,273 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, including 35 additional confirmed deaths.

Back To School

School board officials vote to continue hybrid learning at Pleasant Valley schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The district says the school board voted to stick with the plan through early next year.