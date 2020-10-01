Rock Island County board member hospitalized with COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island County board member is in the hospital being treated for COVID-19.

Officials say Jeff Deppe is in the hospital after testing positive on Tuesday. He was last in the county building on September 24 for a committee meeting.

The board chairman issued a letter to board members asking anyone who was in close proximity to Deppe to monitor for symptoms and take precautions.

Masks are required in the county building and officials say the board room will be professionally cleaned.

Officials told TV6 Deppe was still in the hospital but was starting to feel better the last time they checked in on him.

