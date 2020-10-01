Advertisement

School board officials vote to continue hybrid learning at Pleasant Valley schools

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Pleasant Valley Community School District has decided to continue with its hybrid learning model through January 15, 2021.

In a Facebook post, the district says the school board voted to stick with the plan through early next year.

Parents are asked to check their email for further details.

Pleasant Valley School Board voted to continue with the hybrid learning model through January 15. Please check your email for further details! If you have questions, please email pvweb@pleasval.org.

Posted by Pleasant Valley Community School District on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

