School board officials vote to continue hybrid learning at Pleasant Valley schools
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Pleasant Valley Community School District has decided to continue with its hybrid learning model through January 15, 2021.
In a Facebook post, the district says the school board voted to stick with the plan through early next year.
Parents are asked to check their email for further details.
