School board officials vote to continue hybrid learning at Pleasant Valley schools

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Pleasant Valley Community School District has decided to continue with its hybrid learning model through January 15, 2021.

In a Facebook post, the district says the school board voted to stick with the plan through early next year.

Parents are asked to check their email for further details.

